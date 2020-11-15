Editor:
One of President Biden’s first priorities must be to re-establish belief in truth. Social media spreads conspiracy theories, lies, and misinformation. “Free speech” has become a synonym for propaganda and fabrication. For five years, millions of Americans have taken Trump’s lies, no matter how egregious or obvious, as gospel.
We must restore respect for science and the people who conduct it. Trump has so damaged his followers’ belief in obvious facts and rigorous science that reestablishing respect will take generations. Children hearing their parents attack truth, science, and experts will have little interest in studying science.
Trump’s actions and rhetoric have set back decades of protecting air, water, land, and national assets. The damage from his five-year rebuke of the scientific conclusions on climate change will affect our descendants forever. Years of attacks on climate science and delays in scientific advances can never be recovered.
Trump has posed as an expert on disease, claiming COVID-19 to be a hoax, the flu, or the common cold. His stubborn inaction has cost uncountable lives. Advocating for and modeling simple actions like wearing masks, social distancing, and hand-washing would have saved lives and bolstered respect for science. Instead, his followers flaunt their devotion to ignorance while infecting others.
There are many things that Biden must rebuild, e.g. NATO alliances, immigration policy, national opposition to dictators, the economy, the intelligence community, the diplomatic corps, but none of it will succeed unless Americans accept truth over lies and science over ignorance.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
