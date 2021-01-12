Editor:

The recent announcement of a lease sale is an egregious step in the continued efforts to destroy the Arctic Refuge by a lame duck administration for its oil industry allies.

This step toward selling leases for oil drilling truly demonstrates the Trump administration's complete disregard for the human rights, addressing the crisis of climate change, or protecting wildlife like caribou and polar bear. Thankfully it is time for a change!

I am calling on President-elect Biden to honor his pledge and take day one action to fully protect this sacred place.

Mary Shabbott

Punta Gorda


