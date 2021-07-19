Editor:
What is wrong with Biden, does he think everyone is a millionaire? Does he think everyone can go out and spend $70,000 for an electric car? Gas is always going to be needed.
My family, at least half of them, were just dirt farmers and used tractors. Of course they milked cows by hand.
It really hurts my soul when I hear all this stuff on the news. Shutting down all the pipelines is such a mistake. He needs to quit listening to the money men and see what the average person, paying for a home, taking care of a family, wants. There is a lot more of us than these wealthy men.
I know I am old, being almost 90 and my husband is 90, but I have compassion on the young families. So Biden, loosen up and remember what it was like when you were young. Before you met those powerful men that try to influence you.
Jean Smith
North Port
