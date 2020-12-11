Editor:
Trump haters and the bias media touted Trump's "heel spurs" to incite vets, yet ignored the fact Biden dodged the draft during Vietnam era. Instead, he was able to coast into a lifetime of mediocre politics, always toeing party line and becoming a multi-millionaire in the process.
His campaign consisted solely of blaming Trump for all the ills of the China virus from his teleprompter. The media never questioned him about a platform and censored shady dealings with son, Hunter. Neither Obama, Hillary, or Harris thought him fit to run, but ironically, he had to take as a running mate the one who had criticized his racist past to sway Black voters. His cabinet consists of lobbyists and has-been swamp creatures. He is merely a puppet that dances to strings pulled by a radical left for a socialist tax and spend agenda and if he stops dancing enough, they will quickly replace him somehow, with their darling, Harris.
Surely, he will try and take credit if warp speed vaccine works, if not, it's Trump's fault. He thinks he got a mandate because about half the voters opted for him (must be many "I voted" stickers on tombstones). The other half voting proved an old adage that you can fool some people, some time, but not all the people, all the time.
Ernest Swanson
Port Charlotte
