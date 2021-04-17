Editor:
The Democrats and media sold America a bogus narrative… Trump is evil, Biden is our savior. They speak of Biden in such lofty terms and yet one press conference and he had to use a cheat sheet. Well, there are kids in cages. Hunter Biden is a creep and he does have ties to China.
Remember last year we were told how well Andrew Cuomo managed the Covid crisis? All of the interviews, The Bro Show on CNN and cheap shots at Trump? It didn't matter that he abused his power, abused women, and worst of all his dereliction of duty to the citizens of New York that led to thousands of unnecessary deaths. The NY Times knew all of this and did nothing. Their politics precedes their duty to honest journalism and more importantly the people of New York. Biden has been accused of sexual misconduct as well but the media is not interested unless it is tied to Trump. America is not stupid!
Just one more nugget the media won’t tell you. Dr. Fauci has worked for the federal government since 1968 after he graduated. He is now 80 and the highest paid employee in government earning $434,312 per year. He has earned $3.6 million in salary from 2010 to 2019. Nice pay! However, I prefer to get my “expert” advice from somebody who is not a political wonk.
Chris Appelberg
Rotonda West
