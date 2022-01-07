Biden's infrastructure bill approved by Democrats with support from a few patriotic Republican senators is badly needed considering that our infrastructure is substandard compared to other rich countries, hurting our competitiveness. Trump tried to get similar legislation approved but failed. The legislation also includes money to clean up old hazardous waste disposal sites which is long overdue. Both Rubio and Scott voted against this legislation. Their lack of concern for protecting our environment is now well documented.
Hopefully, Biden will succeed in getting at least part of the Build Back Better legislation approved, especially for climate change and pre-K education funding. We are the only rich country that does not offer this as a public service.
Biden was right to end the war in Afghanistan. Americans are no longer dying, and we are no longer wasting money in this futile war. The Taliban has not killed or taken any Americans as hostages. There was a terrorist attack at the evacuation, but that was not the Taliban. There is now far less violence in the country and the Taliban is doing a better job of fighting ISIS than we did. The problem now is a lack of resources following a dramatic drop in foreign aid. Biden is working to provide more humanitarian aid.
Biden’s decision to sell nuclear subs to Australia will do more to militarily confront China than anything Trump ever did. Biden has also done much to promote democracy globally.
Overall, he is doing a good job as President representing America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.