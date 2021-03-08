Editor:
In less than 72 hours in office, Joe Biden (devout Catholic?) and his handlers - struck down President Trump's anti-abortion stance and is making abortion available at states' costs through planned parenthood clinics. Two states have already said they refuse. More conservative states are following. Ladies and gentlemen, these are conservative states that are saying "no". Here in Florida we are very lucky to have a conservative in Gov. DeSantis.
I am a prolife advocate and Mr. Biden and Ms. Pelosi (also a devout Catholic) are abortion supporters and baby killers. One of our most serious commandments is #5 - thou shalt not kill. This is now and forever a mortal sin. Joe and Nancy haven't read their Bible recently.
I am so saddened by the direction Joe Biden has taken in this presidency with regard to China. He and Hunter sold us out to China regarding the pipeline closing and yes, half of our power grid.
Biden's goal is to make China great - not America.
Next on the liberal agenda - 2nd amendment.
"When eagles are silent, parrots begin to jabber and squawk." Sir Winston Churchill, World War II.
Pray for America.
Elizabeth Dezenski
Port Charlotte
