Editor:
These are exciting times for Democrats. The two remaining Democratic presidential candidates have been able to get rid of the black, Hispanic, gay, Indian, and young candidates leaving the DNC with two rich old white men to run for POTUS. One is a devout communist and the other a corrupt, hugging, hair sniffing bafoon, but these are the best the Democrats can offer.
They both want to improve an already booming economy by raising taxes on the middle class because the poor and rich don’t pay federal tax. They both want open borders to enable illegal aliens easy access to the American welfare system. They both want taxpayer funded legal abortion up to full term. They both want to take away citizen’s guns in the interest of gun reform law. They want to eliminate fossil fuel use to save the planet from cyclical global warming. They both want to reduce military spending to weaken the country’s defense capabilities. They want to pay off all student debt because universities turn out graduates who can’t get a job.
They want to tax the wealthy because they don’t pay their fair share of taxes even though they legally file their returns in accordance with the existing IRS tax code. How about a Sanders/Biden ticket since Joe already has eight years of vice president experience? OMG, where’s Hillary when the country so desperately needs her?
David Schall
Punta Gorda
