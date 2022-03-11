Biden, last week, placed a freeze on new federal leases and drilling for oil and gas in the U.S. This is part of the Biden Administration's war on fossil fuels which has contributed to the steep rise in oil byproduct costs. Add in the economic fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the trillions in Covid cash payouts, wild Congressional spending and the strong effect of increased prices in oil on broader inflation and it is evident we are in for further steeply rising living costs. Hold on!
Robert Gates, a highly respected former CIA director and Secretary of Defense under both Obama and Bush, has repeatedly stated that "Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."
Obama reportedly stated that "one should never underestimate the ability of Joe [Biden} to f*** things up." These comments were made when Biden was not in evident cognitive decline. By the way, the cognitive issues Biden exhibits are not just a "stutter problem" as some suggest. Go online and observe his demeanor before 2018 compared with today. There has been a severe degradation.
This is the POTUS who is calling the shots both domestically and internationally. The danger here is that Biden is incompetent but evidently does not realize he is incompetent. A very bad combination in a dangerous world. Unfortunately, he has three more years in office and our enemies have noticed. Fortunately, the voters are beginning to realize.
