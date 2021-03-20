Editor:
The President of the United States should be an intelligent, humble, diplomatic, and generous leader (among many other qualities). The latest missive from our former President regarding the Covid vaccine – I hope everyone remembers that I got you that shot - exemplifies exactly the opposite.
We are extremely grateful and relieved that vaccines are now available and becoming more prevalent. However, the malice and spitefulness in the tone of that message, remind us that such an individual is not suited, nor should ever be, considered as a presidential candidate again.
Joe Biden may not be the best or most exciting orator. Yet he brings us comfort, hope and normalcy so desperately needed at this time. And check his communications - constructive, neutral and fair. I'll take that over the other guy any time.
Jeri Fine Schaller
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.