Editor:

The President of the United States should be an intelligent, humble, diplomatic, and generous leader (among many other qualities). The latest missive from our former President regarding the Covid vaccine – I hope everyone remembers that I got you that shot - exemplifies exactly the opposite.

We are extremely grateful and relieved that vaccines are now available and becoming more prevalent. However, the malice and spitefulness in the tone of that message, remind us that such an individual is not suited, nor should ever be, considered as a presidential candidate again.

Joe Biden may not be the best or most exciting orator. Yet he brings us comfort, hope and normalcy so desperately needed at this time. And check his communications - constructive, neutral and fair. I'll take that over the other guy any time.

Jeri Fine Schaller

Punta Gorda

