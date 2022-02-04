Joe Biden now has the opportunity to fill the seat of retiring Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
Our country should be a meritocracy. All of us want to know that when we’ve earned a position it’s because of merit and not some factor unrelated to the job. Otherwise it cheapens the job itself.
In an era where we need the best and the brightest, Biden should not limit himself or our country. When Bucs' coach Bruce Arians looks to replace Tom Brady will he limit himself to the best quarterback from a Florida college? Is this in the team’s best interest?
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said that people “should be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Did Joe miss that speech? Pledging himself to select only a Black woman, however noble, may close out other possibly better options. Yes, there are probably hundreds or thousands of highly qualified Black women for the job. But are there not some other candidates regardless of race or gender who are more qualified?
If he gets an opportunity to nominate another Associate Justice will his next choice be the best gay judge or the best judge from Delaware? Will he be saying that we are not a meritocratic society but one now beholden to certain select classes as chosen by him?
