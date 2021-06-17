Editor:
Which president is the most honest and dedicated to his presidency? Jimmy Carter or Joe Biden? Who cares!
McConnell has publicly announced he will block everything the Democrats want. To hell with bipartisanship is his mantra.
Wake up Joe! Get your infrastructure plan passed now. Implement it ASAP and the people will have time to see what you have accomplished. Waiting for bipartisanship is killing our chances in every aspect for the mid-terms and beyond.
Ron Esser
Englewood
