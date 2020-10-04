Editor:
I woke up this morning to find my Biden sign had been stolen right from my front yard of my house. This isn’t either a joke or prank, it’s another step towards chaos and away from law and order and our constitution. It’s thievery.
Ask yourself, ‘is this the America I really want?’ We are better than this as a people and as a nation.
Chris Larsen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.