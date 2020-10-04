Editor:

I woke up this morning to find my Biden sign had been stolen right from my front yard of my house. This isn’t either a joke or prank, it’s another step towards chaos and away from law and order and our constitution. It’s thievery.

Ask yourself, ‘is this the America I really want?’ We are better than this as a people and as a nation.

Chris Larsen

Port Charlotte

