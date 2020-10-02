Editor:
Traveling through various neighborhoods throughout Port Charlotte I find one thing very interesting. In any given block you will typically see two or three Trump signs in people’s yards. Very rarely do you see Biden/Harris signs. Why?
The reason is quite obvious. The Biden supporters are concerned that their property will be vandalized by fanatic Trumpers if they dare show any opposition. By necessity, they have become the silent majority in order to protect their property and families. And now, Trump supporters are clamoring to have the Supreme Court Justice position filled even before Justice Bader-Ginsburg’s body has been interred.
Why not wait until after the election? Again, the answer is obvious. They know Trump is about to be voted out.
By the way, why aren’t there many Biden decals on vehicles around town? Who wants to have their car keyed?
Larry Ganger
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.