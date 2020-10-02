Editor:

Traveling through various neighborhoods throughout Port Charlotte I find one thing very interesting. In any given block you will typically see two or three Trump signs in people’s yards. Very rarely do you see Biden/Harris signs. Why?

The reason is quite obvious. The Biden supporters are concerned that their property will be vandalized by fanatic Trumpers if they dare show any opposition. By necessity, they have become the silent majority in order to protect their property and families. And now, Trump supporters are clamoring to have the Supreme Court Justice position filled even before Justice Bader-Ginsburg’s body has been interred.

Why not wait until after the election? Again, the answer is obvious. They know Trump is about to be voted out.

By the way, why aren’t there many Biden decals on vehicles around town? Who wants to have their car keyed?

Larry Ganger

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments