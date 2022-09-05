I’ve looked at numerous reports to figure out exactly how much money and military aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. Using government sources, we are close to $54 billion. There is no accurate accountability on where the money and aid is going.
Biden is forgiving $10k in student loans. Is there going to be means testing? What about all the people who paid off student loans or the people who could not afford college? What about those who chose to work at occupations not requiring a degree? Should they be paying for a stranger’s student loans?
We’re hiring 87,000 IRS agents. What is the cost of wages and benefits for these additional agents? How much money will they actually recoup from “tax cheats” to pay for this? There are 735 to 927 billionaires according to the NYT. These people can afford the advice and protections top attorneys provide to work the system. Will there be enough billionaire/millionaires tax cheats to pay for the additional agents? That leaves the hardworking middle class to be targeted.
Illegal immigrants are getting free medical, housing, travel vouchers, cell phones and financial assistance, according to the New York Post. There are homeless vets living on the streets and Americans unable to afford rent, food and medical care. Will they get the help they need?
The road we’re on will lead to the end the republic. Where is the outrage? Wake up America. How many more years before the USA we grew up in ceases to exists?
