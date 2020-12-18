Editor:
This letter is to all the people who wished for President Trump's defeat. Your wish seems to have been granted.
Washington will return to its natural state. Career politicians will tell you what you want to hear then go behind closed doors and do what best suits their insatiable quest for power and domination of "we the people." You can do a happy dance. I will pray for our country.
Tina Peluso
Rotonda West
