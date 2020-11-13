Editor:

Local drug stores are doing a great business with disgruntled Republicans doing all the bellyaching. There will be a shortage of Pepto Bismol and Alka Seltzer.

In a Nov. 10 article in the paper Rev. McLendon and other Trump hanger-ons claimed the fake media called Biden the winner on Nov. 7. They only reported what the states reported.

Republicans tried to steal the election by having the Postal Service remove sorting machines and cutting employee overtime. The governor of Texas mandated one drop box per county. One county had millions of residences.

Strange how Trumpy followers want recounts only in the states he lost. The smart voters decide who the winner is and it's not Trump.

Donald Geoffroy

Punta Gorda

