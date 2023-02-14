The now-famous Chinese spy balloon incident provides a perfect comparison between the past presidential administration and that of President Biden.
As extremist Republicans were ranting and raving about the balloon, including bizarre antics like taking selfies of themselves aiming rifles at the balloon, Biden administration officials carefully and calmly assessed the situation and determined that shooting down the device over populated areas posed a risk to civilians. Once the balloon was over water, it was shot down and may possibly be recovered yielding valuable intelligence information. Any delay in action from the Biden Administration was due to thoughtful evaluation of the facts, not “softness” on China.
It turns out that the tough talking extremist Republicans and their media allies spoke in error when they claimed the Trump administration would have acted more aggressively. On a least three occasions during Trump’s tenure, Chinese balloons hovered over U.S. airspace without any action, a fact not revealed to the public.
Ooops.
Meanwhile, as the extremist Republican clown show was going on, we learned that the Biden administration had created 517,000 new jobs, far more than originally estimated, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, a 53-year low.
