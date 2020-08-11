Editor:
Poppycock! Mr. Biden has been dealing with stuttering since he was a child. There is nothing wrong with his mind. Even with this affliction he still became an important and respected man in politics making policies emphasizing the needs of middle class and working class Americans.
At this time in his life he should want to enjoy the rewards of his hard earned accomplishments but he has chosen to run for president because he is a man dedicated to serving his country. He wants to bring respect back to the presidential office. He knows how to work with people on both sides of the table. He is willing to spend his remaining years bringing the country together.
I am sure his family would prefer their patriarch to retire from public service but Mr. Biden sees the whole country as his family and he sees they need stability in lieu of chaos, camaraderie in lieu of hatred, and maybe prayer to get back to being good citizens for this country. For the sake of all children and the future generations he is willing to take the burden and responsibility as the president of a much divided country. He is not doing it for power and glory.
Let's all be Americans working together and set a good example for the coming generations. Make this a better place for all who are willing to work and honor this great country.
Kathy Castronova
Port Charlotte
