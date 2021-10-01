When you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it just did. Joe Biden, who claimed he was a moderate supporting the middle class, is trying now to convince you that it is OK for the IRS to get into your bank records. That’s right, he wants the IRS to snoop on you by giving them access to information about every bank account that has inflows or outflows of over $600.
This goal is to catch possible hidden funds to tax to help pay for Joe’s $3.5 trillion spending spree - the one that only the rich were going to pay for. Do you think he is going to catch Bill Gates or other multi-million dollar guys with this scheme. Oh no, let’s be real. He is after the small business person, the waitress, the cleaning person, mom and pop grocers and just about all everyday Americans who might have some cash assets that he can tax. In other words - you. If you thought you were going to get free goodies from this guy - think again. Somebody has to pay for all the leftist, feel-good programs we can’t afford, and it is not going to be the likes of Jeff Bezos.
This is an unprecedented federal intrusion into the financial lives of middle-class Americans. We need to let our state reps know we have had enough and can’t take it any more. Florida has to step up and take steps
