If you are an American how can you not vote for Trump?
Did you ever go to China?
Did you ever set foot in the sand in Africa?
How was your visit to Russia and Siberia?
Since these places are so friendly, it is amazing you did not stay. Well, it is amazing that you are still alive. You must have not spoken a word. If you had the way you talk in this great country, you would have been on the list of missing persons. Do you really know what you can and can not say in the above countries? Are you really sure what you can do and what you can’t do without being put in a re-education or concentration camp.
It is clear you have no clue, otherwise you would thank God every day that you are in this great country with all the liberties and rights so desired by millions who would like to be here, come here and gladly would trade places with you.
So if you vote for Biden you will have invited all the restrictions from the other countries to take effect here. Call it Socialism, Communism, or Marxism – just say good bye to our democracy and republic.
Hermann R. Pfisterer
Punta Gorda
