I believe that most Americans know that Donald Trump must be a one term president. Joe Biden must win decisively. Everyone who can vote must vote.
My fear is that young people and more left leaning Democrats may not be happy with the Democrat’s choice of Joe Biden to head their ticket. And that they may decide not to vote or will write in a candidate.
Please, I beg you, do not do this. Vote for Biden/Harris. Republicans, who are more than disillusioned with Trump and his Republican party, vote Biden/Harris. Just get him out of the White House and then in four years, start fresh with a decent candidate. Biden will surround himself with qualified, experienced people. Give him and his team four years to get us back in good graces with our allies and back onto the Paris Agreement.
Give them the chance to strengthen the Affordable Care Act. Give them the opportunity to lead our country toward control of the coronavirus and development of a truly safe and effective vaccine. Perhaps, most importantly, we need a president who is president for all of us. We need someone who can remind us of the things that bind us together as a nation rather than fan the flames of racial and political conflict as Donald Trump is doing to get re-elected.
In short, vote as if your beloved country’s future depends on it because it does.
Barbara K. Lough
Port Charlotte
