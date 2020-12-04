Editor:
Well now the party of hate and treason has become the party of cheaters. They couldn't take down the duly elected president by fake news and dossiers and impeachment so now, like the Marxist they are, they attack our election system. I will resist.
I will never accept that shuffling old man and his partner Kommi-la. He is a fraud and imposter. Anyone following the middle of night recounts and blocking of Republican poll watchers know this to be true. Trumpism is here to stay. The deep state status might win this battle but free Americans will prevail.
What can you expect from the new cheater in chief. Look for China to move on Taiwan. Look for new North Korea missile tests. Look for new military foreign involvement to satisfy the deep state and the end of Middle East peace process. Look for rejoining Paris bogus climate pact and ban fracking. Then look for higher energy costs, because we deserve it just because we don't like Donald J. Trump. Look for your taxes to support abortion around the world. And get ready for legalizing illegals, open borders and millions to storm in, and get part of your medicare because every worldwide leach deserves it.
Hopefully the Senate can stop the green new deal. So enjoy the new third world status with your banana republic election. And this talk of reaching across the aisle and coming together, did you forget the last four years. Not me. The cheater-in-chief is not my president and never will be. I will resist.
Mark Volpi
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.