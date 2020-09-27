Editor:
First it really is all about abortion. Trump was the first President ever to “March for Life.” More on abortion see: Abby Johnson who worked for Planned Parenthood. Biden a supposed Catholic see: Fr. James Altman, Fr. Mark Goring, The Remnant Newspaper and The Church Militant.
A racist? A word that everyone is throwing around these days. I’m considered a racist just because I’m White or don’t agree with you?! Rape? You can undoubtedly prove that right? He’s a pedophile? Really? Was he on the Lolita Express manifest? I don’t think so.
Violence? Which side is for de-funding the police? The Dems. The Dems have been using “they’ll take away your Social Security scam for years and the Republicans haven’t done it. Did Trump do that in the last 4 years and I didn’t know it? You’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink at Trump. Give me a break.
Are you so perfect to sit so smugly in your righteousness? I’ve never seen such vile attacks launched on any one person before in my life. Sad! What has Trump done that’s made your life so bad the last 4 years? Do your homework, investigate the issues. I pray that you and all leaning towards Biden open your eyes before it’s too late! Biden will only be a puppet for the extreme left.
Denise Grabski
Punta Gorda
