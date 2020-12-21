Editor:
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush once said, "leadership is not about attacking people and disparaging people. Leadership is about creating serious strategy to deal with the threats of our time." Our country is faced with our biggest threat since World War II and the president is just checked out already.
The country has just picked a new leader for our country; kicking this loser out of the White House soon. And this loser has shown that he isn't very good at that either.
Our military has defined "traits" to look for in a leader: bearing, physical courage, moral courage, decisiveness, dependability, enthusiasm, initiative, integrity, judgment, justice, professional knowledge, loyalty, tact and unselfishness. We haven't seen much of these the past four years. Biden will show us the contrasting style of leadership, not division and chaos.
Trump stokes the fires of division, breaks our established norms, creates constant chaos and lies to fit his distracting narratives. He routinely abuses his power, is completely bereft of ethics and humility, and has no established morals or empathy.
Being a maligned quirk of nature, Trump just can't help himself. He is the first president to be a complete sociopath. There is no governing since the election. And perhaps mostly incompetent governance before the election. The only leadership now seen is how to personally line his pockets with $250 million raised for his new Mar-A-Lago lifestyle. He has ruined everything he has ever touched, now our country. We see who the adult in the room is. God bless America.
Carleton Parsons
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.