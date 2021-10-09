Editor:

Congratulations, Democrats and fence wobblers.

Jimmy Carter can now go to his grave knowing that he is no longer the worst U.S. president in history. Joe Biden has won that award after only eight months in office.

Worst quarter since COVID on Wall Street.

Too bad Joe Manchin didn't run. He at least realizes that we are creating an entitlement society. Let's spend another $3.5 billion we don't have. Let's just keep paying people to stay home.


And those nice Taliban men in Afghanistan; I'm sure they are taking good care of the Americans we left behind.

If you disagree with my letter? I hope the 15,000 Haitians that mysteriously disappeared from under that bridge in Texas, set up camp on your lawn.

Paul DeLuca

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments