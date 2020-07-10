Editor:

A few questions for Biden supporters: Are you going to continue to remain quiet about the felons, rioters, looters, arsonists and murderers that are running rampant in the Democratic controlled cities and states?

Why do you condone their behavior with your silence? Why would you vote for a person who supports these tactics? I haven't heard one word out of Biden's mouth about them. The silence is deafening!

Barry Leonard

Punta Gorda

