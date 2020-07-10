Editor:
A few questions for Biden supporters: Are you going to continue to remain quiet about the felons, rioters, looters, arsonists and murderers that are running rampant in the Democratic controlled cities and states?
Why do you condone their behavior with your silence? Why would you vote for a person who supports these tactics? I haven't heard one word out of Biden's mouth about them. The silence is deafening!
Barry Leonard
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.