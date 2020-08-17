Editor:
If Joe Biden gets elected they will have to redo the oval office and put a few more desks in: AOC, Bernie, Nancy Pelosi, Schumer, Omar and Obama. Joe will just be there for decoration.
Think how our world as we know it will change. No police, no church, no free speech, no guns, etc. Biden cannot put a sentence together. He needs his mob to write it down for him and even then he gets it wrong. "Hey Man" maybe his own original thought. So he can ride a bike; so can I, that does not mean he has the ability to run the country.
The VP and the mob will be calling all the shots. We should have a VP that is the most qualified to handle the job when Joe cannot. They should not be chosen by race or gender. If you think the riots and looting will stop, you are wrong. These thugs want to destroy our cities. The Democratic leaders in this cities have done nothing to help the situation.
Joe said he could handle Covid 19 better. How? He really does not know. He is not a dcotor or scientist. Think before you put your pen to the paper. This election is about our freedom. The left Marxists want to take away our rights and liberties. Don't let them or we will have 4 years to think about it (If they let us).
Phyllis Grilo
Port Charlotte
