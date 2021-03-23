Editor:
Carl Leubsdorf stated that Biden administration is beginning to show results such as fighting the pandemic, funding the fight and opening schools. What he failed to say is how he put over 11,000 people out of work by shutting down a pipeline that was almost complete and buying our supply from foreign countries.
Now our gas prices keep going up so how does all this help our economy. He wants more illegals to come in and yes we get to pay for them. I want all the free services he gives to them.
Our veterans and the working people of this country deserve the free medical not the illegals. If people want to come here legally and get a job, speak English they are welcome to come, but not on my tax dollar.
Janice Krumwiede
Port Charlotte
