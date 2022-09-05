Looking at Biden through blue glasses thanking him for his destruction is mind blowing. The CHIPS act doesn’t require plants to be built here, further subsidizing the most profitable companies to build plants elsewhere.
The Inflation Reduction Act is really the government expansion Act. It more than doubles the IRS. The top 5% pay 59% of taxes and have tax attorneys. It is aimed at average Americans. The Joint Committee on Taxation says it will raise $16.7B from those making less than $200K. It will reduce employment by 30,000 jobs. Even Larry Summers knows this is bad for America.
Now the student loan forgiveness. Even Nancy Pelosi said Biden doesn’t have the authority. Fifty percent of loans are for advanced degrees. So hair dressers and plumbers are subsidizing attorneys, doctors, and investment bankers while adding from $500B to $1T to the deficit.
And those that applaud the Trump raid because no one is above the law, but said nothing when Trump was falsely impeached twice on Russia collusion that was based on a fake dossier funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. There was no raid when Hillary had an illegal server at her home and deleted over 30,000 e-mails. Hunter Biden detailed lots of illegal activity on his laptop, yet no charges. We clearly have a two tier justice system.
The cartels are making over $200M week flooding us with over 2 million illegals and drugs that are killing over 100,000 annually, according to reports on YouTube. Take the blue glasses off. Biden is destroying America.
