I am totally flabbergasted and dumbfounded when I read some of the letters to the editor. SMH, as the young folks say… “shaking my head.”
Joe Biden is suffering from dementia? Really? Do you know that for a fact? No? Then don’t state it.
“How can you trust him (Biden) to be able to answer questions from the press?”
Really? Have you noticed how the current occupant of the White House does not answer questions or outright lies if he responds? By the way, he insults reporters who are doing their jobs by asking legitimate questions. Talk about having mental problems.
And He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named, in his usual disparaging tone, calls Biden “Sleepy Joe.” Really? Anyone can throw around negative terms and participate in belittling name-calling. e.g. “Drowsy Dementia Drugged Donald.” DDDD cannot put a sentence together. QED (stares at the eclipse, suggests injecting disinfectants) Those actions scream mental problems.
Someone wrote, “…he (Biden) closes his eyes when he answers a question.” Here's a fact for you: Joe Biden is a stutterer. He has the fortitude to overcome his disability every day and be successful in life. Meanwhile, the current occupant of the White House ridicules those with disabilities.
Inform yourselves instead of sharing baseless opinions in the paper. Educate yourselves from reputable news networks and print sources, not faux news or social networking. Sometimes it is better to say nothing than to announce to the world that your perception of reality is so shallow.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
