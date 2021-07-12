Editor:

I want to congratulate President Biden for his achievements in his first five months.

• after declaring presidents who issued multiple executive orders dictators, he has set a new record of close to 100.

• our energy industry has gone from being a net exporter to net importer.

• our anthem and our flag are being disrespected.

• our southern border is a disaster.

• our education system is in disarray.


• everyone but the Cancel Culture idiots are racist

• gas is over $3 a gal

• and, now you want to spend trillions. Can we even imagine that number.

Congratulations Mr. President for working so hard to destroy America.

Allan Boynton

Punta Gorda

