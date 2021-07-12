Editor:
I want to congratulate President Biden for his achievements in his first five months.
• after declaring presidents who issued multiple executive orders dictators, he has set a new record of close to 100.
• our energy industry has gone from being a net exporter to net importer.
• our anthem and our flag are being disrespected.
• our southern border is a disaster.
• our education system is in disarray.
• everyone but the Cancel Culture idiots are racist
• gas is over $3 a gal
• and, now you want to spend trillions. Can we even imagine that number.
Congratulations Mr. President for working so hard to destroy America.
Allan Boynton
Punta Gorda
