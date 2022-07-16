President Biden’s ill-timed and precipitous transition from fossil fuels to an all “green energy” economy, even in its early stages, is causing recession as well as run-away price inflation for the American people.
One goal of this transition is the complete switchover from fossil-fuel power vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2050.
There are 1.5 billion cars and trucks on the world’s roads with about 6 million of them being EVs. In the U.S. there are 275 million vehicles, about 1% being EVs. Automobile sales in the U.S. average about 14 million vehicles per year. To replace all of the non-EVs in the US with 14 million EVs per year, would take at least 20 years to complete.
This ambitious replacement scenario is extremely unlikely owing to anticipated supply-chain problems and huge demands on natural resources and mining. A more likely but still challenging replacement program of 5 million EVs per year would take forever to complete as there still would be a demand for at least 9 million non-EVs every year.
Mr. Biden: your ‘new green deal” is doomed to fail.
Perhaps Mr. Biden’s real goals are more in tune with the goals of the Davos “Great Reset.” In this new liberal world order “you will own nothing and you will be happy.” You will not own an EV. Those are reserved for Mr. Biden’s friends, billionaires and the global elites.
You will have to use public transportation, like all the other deplorables.
