Editor:
The dismantling has begun of our republic by President Joe Biden. By his pen he is crushing millions of good American jobs and their spirits.
His executive orders (over 40) has started to unravel our individual and state constitutional rights.
He's not acting as a elected President but as a king who will do as he pleases!
His action stopping construction of the Border Wall and pipeline was done without asking the governors of the states involved.
That's not only wrong but it's shameful!
The Border Wall and pipeline are similar in what jobs were affected. I'll try to break it down.
• Federal, state, city studies and permitting.
• Architect's designs
• Bidding for contractors and sub-contractors.
• Manufacturing of material.
• Engineer's land surveying
• Site utilities marking
• Set up field offices and material storage sites.
Then work begins!
• Site prepping with heavy equipment and operators.
• Construct roads for future Homeland Security operations.
• Excavate for concrete footers and supports.
• State and cty inspections
• Place concrete footers with metal re-bar and support brackets.
• Transport needed equipment and material.
• Erect steel support columns, wall panels or oil pipeline.
It's not just the equipment operators, welders, carpenters, painters, truck drivers, labors, etc. whose jobs were lost.
It affects the entire community!
Whats next? Removing 2nd Amendment rights? Freedom of speech, to gather peacefully, to worship and unduly taxation?
Thomas Huss
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.