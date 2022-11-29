Re the political cartoon in the November 22 edition of The Daily Sun, by WHAMtND@Cagle.com, who hopefully is not a citizen, but then again he could be a Democrat. Otherwise he should know that inflation was caused by high gas prices that was the result of an executive order signed by President Biden - one of the first exec orders he signed.
His actions alone resulted in higher gas prices and it would take another presidential order to reverse Biden's ill-conceived order; one that canceled the Keystone Pipeline or failing that then a vote by both the House and Senate in order to cancel Biden's exec order.
Since the Republicans only won control of the House, with only the slimmest of members in the majority and since they did not win the Senate with a majority and a Democrat is still the President it would make sense that Republicans alone could do nothing about inflation or high gas prices without Democrat support in the Senate. And if the Dems were to support legislation by the Republicans to reverse Biden's executive order and thereby start the move to reduce inflation, then one would have to assume that Biden would veto such legislation. Oh wait, one must also assume that Biden is of sound mind and we all know that is not the case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.