Recent letters have extolled some “virtues” of Biden’s Build "Bureaucracy" Better” plan. Besides blowing up the national debt (the CBO reported Friday that funding the new BBB entitlements for 10 years rather than sunsetting them in one or two years brings the cost to over $5T adding $3T to the national debt and Biden still says it's paid for) there are other provisions that I cannot support.
Like: federalizing the pre-K schools and requiring they be unionized and adding around 80,000 new IRS agents. (Are that many required to track down billionaires?) Another is providing federal funds for local media. Does anyone doubt that the mostly Democratic bureaucracy wouldn’t find a way to favor liberal press? Do we really want our press beholden to the federal government be it liberal or conservative?
The Daily Sun’s fact checkers regularly challenge me on ideas that conservatives know to be true. A couple of recent liberal letters caused me to wonder how they passed the fact checkers. Shortly after the Rittenhouse decision one wrote in stating that Rittenhouse carried his AR15 across a state line. The trial proved this to be totally incorrect. The letter writer must have gotten his/her facts from Joy Reid or Joy Behar. Another claimed that DeSantis was an anti-vaxer and an anti-masker. Here’s a challenge for that letter writer and the Daily Sun. Show me one occasion where DeSantis told us not to get vaccinated or not to mask. Being anti-mandate is not the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.