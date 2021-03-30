Editor:
The Statute of Liberty placard, often referenced by Democrats, was not the American immigration policy in the 19th Century. America welcomed immigrants, but only if they were self-sufficient. There was no promise (publicly stated program of incentivizing them with free stuff), only life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, provided they swore an oath to our country, its flag and a promise to learn the English language. That program provided an immigrant population, which helped make America the greatest nation on the earth, on December 7, 1941.
Had the Biden immigration plan been in place in 1941, we would have had to speak Japanese or German thereafter. Only a fool does not recognize Biden’s immigration plan is a tool for the Democrats to buy more votes, to the detriment of future generation’s safety and security.
Democrat politicians assume their voters fit into one of three categories. Their 2020 nominee for President stayed in his basement, told them nothing about what his “real” agenda would be or what he hoped it would accomplish, yet they voted for him anyway. They were either stupid, indifferent or members of the One Percenters, who profit through the globalist elites sacrifice of America’s sovereignty, in favor of personal wealth and prosperity.
Simply put, all of Biden’s executive orders are designed to replace our Democratic Republic’s, two-party system of checks and balances, with a Marxist, one-party system, as that in Communist China, where the response to dissent is imprisonment or death!
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
