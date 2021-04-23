Editor:
Joe Biden should be impeached! He is either the most radical President we’ve ever seen or a complete incompetent, or both! Look at this border crisis! 170,000 illegals apprehended in March, all invited by slow Joe. Almost 20,000 unaccompanied minors. This is an unprecedented assault on our sovereignty with no end in sight.
It is estimated up to 50% of the girls and women are raped on this journey.
Children found alone and crying in the desert. Well done Joe. What happens to these illegals and who are they? Combined with a few good people there are gang members, rapists, child traffickers, drug dealers and Covid positive individuals. These individuals are then bused to spots around the country and released. Thanks Joe! Two terrorists were apprehended, how many more are entering?
Kids are being kept in cages that are severely overcrowded, It’s inhumane. The Biden administration bans the media from the horrors occurring at the border and they happily don’t report it. VP Harris is put in charge, an open border advocate. It’s like putting the fox in charge of the hen house. Have you noticed the VP hasn’t gone to the border. That’s a disgrace and a stain on our country.
Sad thing is the Trump administration had the perfect solution. Agreements with the Northern Triangle countries and Mexico and a border wall. Problem solved!
Joe Biden’s job is to protect American citizens and enforce our immigration laws. He’s failing at both.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
