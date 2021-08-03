Recent letters blame the current administration for the rise in gas prices. The president has no control of the price of gas. The writer blames it on the stopping of the Keystone pipeline which has not been completed and was obviously not carrying any oil yet. If and when it was operational, nearly 65% of its product would be shipped out of the USA. Gas prices have gone up as they always do at this time of the year, fact. The pandemic shut down much of the production at refineries so the supply is low at same time the demand is high, supply and demand is what controls prices not the government.
Another letter claims the government is to blame for a $3,000 surcharge on shipping containers carrying goods to the USA from overseas manufacturers, the letter claims it is going up to $12,000 per container, this is obviously a statement from the Trump handbook of lies. The charges are much less, and they are paid to the companies that own the ports, not the federal government.
The problem with these un-truths is that 40% of the people that still worship the former man child in D.C. will believe them and continue to spread them.
A few minutes on the computer can verify the contents of this letter, some of the writers of these untruths might ask a fifth grader to explain to them how to do that.
