Biden’s plan can help
fight system racism
Editor:
South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott stated in his rebuttal to President Biden’s address to Congress, that this is not a racist country. Really? The history of genocide of Native Americans, slavery, Japanese internment camps, lynching and burning of black communities, incarcerations of asylum seekers, Asian hate crimes, white supremacy militia hate groups and the constant oppression and dominance over minorities is embedded in our history. But, in one respect he is correct; it is not the country, but the people who have made it so. He should be embarrassed, not just because he is one of those legislators that continues to vote for suppression and oppression of his constituents, but because he is their puppet.
The American Recovery Plan will offer early entry jobs that don’t require college degrees, jobs that won’t be outsourced, a decent living wage and security in the work force. Finally, hope in building our lower and middle classes, raise incomes and fast economic growth, by Americans and for Americans. The Civilian Climate Corps will be an example of using our young and bright minds in helping communities respond to climate change. Corporations and 1% of the U.S. wealth, should pay their fair share.
We must stop the dismantling of our voting rights. Go to stopjimcrow2.com and learn how we can fight for our democratic right to be heard.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
