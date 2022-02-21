As I read the letters extolling the successes of the Biden administration, I’d like to offer some facts:
As many as 9,000 American citizens were left in Afghanistan when the U.S. military withdrew from the country on Aug. 31 according to a report released by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Town hall 2/4/22) How many are still trapped there?
Despite having the vaccine, here are the Biden vs.Trump covid statistics – 385,443 deaths attributed to covid or contributed to covid in 2020 (Trump left office Jan. 20, 2021) 446,197 deaths as of Jan. 12, 2022 (CDC data to Politifact) with 76% of Americans having at least one shot in 2021-22. Biden had the vaccine from Operation Warp Speed (under Trump) yet the death count is worse.
The national average of gas prices in January 2021 was $2.25/gallon vs. $3.32 (AAA). The administration is waging war on fossil fuels pushing a green economy. The current inflation rate is 7.5%, the highest since February 1982. By regulating the production of fossil fuel here, we are now forced to beg OPEC to increase production. Climate change is a trillion-dollar business. Pushing a green economy doesn’t help the average American.
The administration’s climate change mantra is killing our way of life. The planet’s climate has been changing for eons and will continue to change. Driving an electric car or powering your home with only solar/wind won’t stop the climate from changing.Elections have consequences. Please take notice of what Biden, et al are doing to our country.
