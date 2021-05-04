Biden’s policies could bankrupt America
Editor:
I have read and heard from various news sources that there is a shortage of chicken, we can expect a gas shortages this summer, there is a raw material shortage and paper goods and food prices are rising because of this. There is a shortage of building materials from lumber to cement.
Why do I feel like we are turning into Venezuela? Will there be a medicine shortage? An electricity shortage? The parallels to Venezuela are becoming obvious.
There is already a people shortage because Biden pays people to stay home on the government dole. Businesses can’t afford $15/hour for unskilled labor, so they may be forced to close, forcing more people on the government dole. If they don’t close, they will raise prices, making it unaffordable for many.
Are we entering a downward spiral from being the greatest country, where all had the opportunity to succeed, to another third-world country? Instead of power to the people, we are permitting the government elite to rule us. They won’t suffer the consequences, the everyday American will. Keep those presses turning out trillions of dollars. Soon they won’t be worth anything.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
