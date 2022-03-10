Biden has imposed sanctions against Russia that are inadequate, a facade to prove to the world he is doing something.
Shutting down the construction of Nord Stream 2, a non-operational natural gas pipeline, running from Russia to Germany's Baltic coast, isn't going to damage Russia. Not when Nord Stream 1, also a natural gas pipeline, is fully operational as are other pipelines.
If Biden was truly serious, he would be opening the Keystone pipeline here, allow oil drilling and fracking on federal land, which he only just stopped by executive order last week in the midst of Putin's military strike against Ukraine. And he would halt crippling taxes on the gas and oil industry. America was energy independent when he took office, and was exporting oil to Europe. Now, because of his inexplicable decisions, we are importing oil from Russia as do the nations of NATO, enriching the pockets of Putin by a billion dollars a week.
So, what's in our future? Will China's Xi Jinping take steps to invade Taiwan, the country that contains the world's largest deposit of Lithium, an element needed for computer chips that run virtually everything from electric cars to iPhones? Joe Biden and his progressive administration have not only made the United States weaker on the world stage but is hurting every American. What hard-working American is going to be able to afford to drive to work with accelerating gas prices, not to mention the devastating rising costs of feeding their families?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.