Editor:
I am in 100% agreement with POTUS-elect Biden’s speech noting we are all Americans and should act in a “united manner.” My question for POTUS-elect Biden is where was the Democratic party, the media and the social media moguls regarding unity the last four years? The Democratic party, the media and the social media moguls launched attack after attack on POTUS candidate Trump and then POTUS Trump which continued unabated for the last four years. They never accepted Trump as POTUS.
POTUS-elect Biden attacked Trump and his supporters for insisting that the POTUS election results be authenticated as part of his “unity speech.” I am afraid that all his “unity speech” accomplished was driving the wedge deeper between the factions.
God help us all….
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
