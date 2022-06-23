Here is a Biden quote from his presidential campaign: "I'm going to shut down the fossil fuel industry." Biden has followed this promise with a political and regulatory war on fossil fuels and then as oil prices rose from $53/ barrel in January 2021 (inauguration) to $120/ barrel in June 2022 he blamed everything but his anti-oil policies for the rise.
Biden loves to blame Putin for the price surge but oil had already climbed to $93/ barrel on February 23, 2022, just before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Oil production in the U.S. was 12.3 million barrels/day in 2019. It dropped to 11.1 million in 2021 because of COVID and has essentially remained there to date. Oil companies are not accelerating drilling despite increased demand because of regulatory and pipeline roadblocks erected by the Biden administration's woke policies. An oil well can cost $4-$10 million to drill. Companies are pulling back from these costly projects despite high oil prices because fossil fuels have been repeatedly threatened by the Biden administration with obsolescence in 5-7 years. Ditto for refineries.
Progressives claim that oceans will swallow our shorelines if we persist with fossil fuel use but Biden, Obama among other politicians have recently purchased ocean front estates. Perhaps they know something we don't?
Biden refuses to accept that any approach but a measured shift to renewable energy is extremely disruptive to our fossil fuel reliant economy.
