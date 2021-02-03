Editor:
“Whataboutism” refers to the practice of responding to an accusation or difficult question by making a counter accusation or raising a different issue. Following the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol, white nationalist groups such as Proud Boys and Oathkeepers employed “whataboutism” to deflect responsibility for the attack by making comparisons to Black Lives Matter (BLM) marches. Such comparisons are not accurate. The vast majority of BLM protests, though enthusiastic, have been peaceful.
Last June, here in Charlotte County, two BLM marches were held peacefully in Punta Gorda following the death of George Floyd. The well-attended marches included representatives from the NAACP, local pastors, as well as Punta Gorda Police Chief Davis and Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell.
These peaceful marches were followed by community meetings to identify actions to ensure Charlotte County residents experience social and racial justice. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office as well as the Punta Gorda Police listened and are taking actions on the recommendations. Both departments, for example, are moving forward with body-worn camera systems for officers. Dialogue between the police and the community continue; addressing crime, drug abuse, homelessness, mental illness, human trafficking, immigration, and the devastating economic and health impacts of this raging pandemic.
Through collaboration of this type, Charlotte County residents can be assured that peaceful efforts to address racial bias in policing and appropriate use of force will continue in 2021. Can the same be said for the white nationalists who planned and executed the January 6th attack?
Francis Dance
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.