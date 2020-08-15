Editor:
Recent editorial letters have criticized Democrats for their lack of compromise on further pandemic relief proposals. This comparison between the HEROES Act and the HEALS Act illustrates the stark differences between the acts.
HEROES Act (Democrats)
Extends unemployment insurance to $600 weekly.
Repeals $135 millionaire giveaway.
Provides $900 billion for state/local.
$117 billion in additional support to Medicaid.
$13/hour hazard pay for essential workers lawsuits.
12 month moratorium on evictions and foreclosures
$3.6 billion for election assistance grants.
No threats to Social Security or Medicare and Medicare.
HEALS Act (Republicans)
Reduces unemployment insurance to $200 weekly.
Keeps huge tax break for 43,000 millionaires.
No general support for state/local public public services services.
No additional support to Medicaid.
Corporate immunity from coronavirus.
No extension of federal eviction moratorium.
No funding or protection for elections.
Includes TRUST Act to gut Social Security.
This summary highlights several reasons why neither side wants compromise.
Karen J. Fisk
Rotonda West
