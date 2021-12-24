As a family we are very happy that we moved into a gated community in Florida. It was our retirement dream coming from up north. Unfortunately like all decisions that one makes the dream can turn into a nightmare. Our decision to purchase was primarily based on the golf course and the community. It was one of the best laid out courses in the area and one could play there every day and never get bored. The community is around 500 homes which compared to other communities in the area is considered small.
Unfortunately the size of our community and the small number of golfers supporting the course would eventually catch up with us in devastating ways. We have had multiple owners of our course and the last owner who we thought was going to bring stability to our course in fact has not been able to successfully maintain our course which has now been closed. As residents we have contributed significant amounts of money to try and save the course but running our golf course needed a realistic business plan.
This will not be the last golf course in Florida to close, but it does show that a successful golf course needs a sound business plan, competent management, and respect for those investors who want to see the course succeed. So as we slowly watch our course and our investment disappear we must look to the courts to save our course because it is obvious our present owner cannot.
