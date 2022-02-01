The incidents of sexual aggression and bullying occurring at Punta Gorda Middle School (Epoch Times, Jan. 24) are exemplars of a school discipline system gone mad. As we know, in most schools, you can be expelled for pointing your finger at someone and saying “Bang!”, but overt sexual aggression by a male student against female students, why, no big deal. After all, the aggressor has probably been exposed to the bizarre early childhood sex education now pushed in the schools nationwide. Just putting into practice our education provided him; good student!
Kim Amontree, school board member, exhibiting Psakian expertise at shifting the subject, seems to think it’s okay to leave parents of the victim out of the loop, just so long as she and the superintendent did a little early morning email on the matter.
Additionally, we have issues of bullying leading even to suicide, and with what closure for the victims’ families? Not mentioned in this article is the availability of the Hope Scholarship, available to remove your child from this toxic environment by providing you with a large yearly stipend to send your child to virtually any private school. Check out GoFLCA.com for details and assistance in applying.
Parents, the school system is no longer “for the children.” It is captive of an insular class of “educators”, actually propagandists, whose message is toxic to our uniquely American way of life. If you want your kids to be healthy, successful adults, take steps, big ones, away from public education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.