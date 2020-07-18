Editor:

It was 1:30 a.m. Five 16-18-year-old boys pulled into a well lighted parking lot. Nothing nefarious involved, we just needed to figure out who went home first, etc. We were tired. I took my shoes off to be comfortable.

Sudden chaos. Bright, flashing lights and spotlights lit us up. Running boots in the gravel. Confusion. I reached for my shoes and felt cold metal against my ear. "Don't move," and a crisp, metallic click froze me. I said "No problem." I didn't move.

It was a state police officer holding a .357 Magnum almost in my ear.

The lot we parked in was staked out by state and county because of a series of break-ins. The situation slowly defused and we were taken to a jail where I spent the night in solitary. I was home before noon.

Over the years I have been stopped a number of times for the usual: Speeding, illegal turn, no seatbelt, tail light or license plate light malfunctions. Every time I see the flashing lights behind me I quickly pull over. I almost hear that click.

I am polite, courteous and respectful. I don't have the right to act otherwise. "Get out of the car!" No problem. "May I search the car!" No problem. Cooperate? No problem.

Lesson learned? Do. Not. Resist. Arrest. If everyone learned that lesson 99.9% of fatal confrontations would not, repeat, not happen.

James Tucker

Port Charlotte

